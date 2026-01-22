Munich Airport Opens New Terminal 1 Pier, Expanding Apron Capacity and Ground Handling Operations

Munich Airport will open its new Terminal 1 Pier on April 13, 2026, adding significant aircraft handling capacity and strengthening operational performance for non-Schengen traffic.

The €665-million project expands airside infrastructure on the west apron, supporting up to six million additional passengers per year while improving aircraft turnaround efficiency, gate availability, and passenger flow coordination.

The 360-meter-long facility spans approximately 95,000 square meters and can accommodate up to 12 short- and medium-haul aircraft or six widebody aircraft simultaneously. The design enhances stand utilization and gate flexibility, supporting higher throughput during peak operations.

Airport leadership emphasized the pier’s role in long-term infrastructure resilience and operational efficiency. The facility is intended to improve quality, reliability, and scalability of terminal and ramp operations while supporting future growth in international traffic.

Beyond passenger processing upgrades, the pier integrates advanced handling zones across six levels, supporting security screening, baggage flow, and coordinated service activity. Energy-efficient building systems and updated facility technology also contribute to long-term sustainability goals and reduced operational footprint.

The opening follows an extensive multi-month trial phase involving more than 1,500 test passengers, airline teams, airport staff, and service providers. The trial program evaluated passenger flow, airside-landside coordination, emergency procedures, and operational readiness. Two full-scale emergency exercises were also conducted to validate safety, communications, and response protocols.

Feedback from test participants highlighted strong performance in wayfinding, digital processing, and spatial layout, while operational teams identified targeted areas for refinement ahead of full launch. Additional test runs will continue, with a focus on optimizing arrival processes and preparing for the EU’s Entry-Exit System for non-Schengen travelers.

Beginning April 21, 2026, approximately 40 airlines operating non-Schengen routes from Terminal 1 will transition to the new pier, shifting passenger volume and ramp activity to the expanded apron footprint.