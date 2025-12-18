B&H Worldwide Doubles Giving Tree Commitment for KidsOut Initiative

B&H Worldwide has completed its second annual participation in The Giving Tree, the year-round charity initiative run by KidsOut, doubling its contribution year over year. In 2025, colleagues at the company’s London headquarters pledged 60 gifts, up from 30 tags adopted during the program’s inaugural year.

The initiative, led by Caroline Spain, HR Business Partner at B&H Worldwide’s London HQ, once again replaced the company’s traditional Secret Santa. Employees selected Giving Tree tags identifying a child’s name, age, and requested gift, with donations collected at the London office and delivered to KidsOut on Dec. 11, 2025, for distribution to partner refuges and community organizations ahead of Christmas.

“Being appointed to manage this initiative has been a real privilege,” said Spain. “Our colleagues have been overwhelmingly generous and genuinely enthusiastic about taking part — not only by adopting tags, but also by making direct donations and providing additional gifts. Doubling our participation to 60 tags reflects that collective commitment and our desire to support even more children this year.”

The expanded contribution followed feedback from the 2024 program, when several employees supplemented tagged gifts with additional donations. Those efforts prompted the London team to increase its 2025 target and broaden the number of children supported through the initiative.

KidsOut works with the Women’s Aid Federation and other partners to support children who have fled domestic abuse, children with life-limiting conditions, young carers, and families facing financial hardship. Year-round programs such as the Giving Tree enable the charity to plan and distribute age-appropriate gifts to children most in need.

“We are incredibly grateful to everyone at B&H Worldwide for doubling their Giving Tree commitment this year,” said Sandra Doherty, Head of Children’s Services at KidsOut. “Early generosity like this plays a vital role in our planning and helps ensure children facing hardship wake up to a gift on Christmas morning.”

B&H Worldwide’s London team prepared the donations for transfer using the company’s Citroën electric van, aligning the initiative with its broader focus on combining social impact with lower-emission logistics where practicable.