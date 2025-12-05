Hi Fly Marks New Milestone With First Airbus A330 Landing in Antarctica

Hi Fly has expanded its record of Antarctic firsts with the successful landing of an Airbus A330 on the blue-ice runway at Wolf’s Fang, marking the airline’s newest achievement in polar operations. The December 1 landing comes just weeks after Hi Fly celebrated five consecutive years of flights to the continent.

The Airbus A330-302 (9H-HFI), powered by General Electric engines and commanded by Captain Carlos Mirpuri, Vice-Chairman of Hi Fly, operated the mission from Cape Town in support of partner White Desert Antarctica for the 2025/2026 season. Hi Fly CEO Captain Antonios Efthymiou joined the flight, underscoring the significance of the milestone.

Comparable in fuselage to Hi Fly’s A340 yet more efficient with its twin-engine configuration, the A330 offers both economic and environmental advantages for long-range missions. Expanded ground support capability at Wolf’s Fang now enables safe twin-engine operations, allowing the airline to diversify its Antarctic fleet. Hi Fly notes that the aircraft’s reliability, comfort, and strong safety record make it well suited to extreme polar conditions.

The accomplishment follows the company’s groundbreaking 2021 landing of an Airbus A340 in Antarctica. Introducing the A330 strengthens Hi Fly’s position in sustainable, flexible operations to one of aviation’s most demanding environments.

“Landing in Antarctica is never routine; every mission requires meticulous planning and absolute precision,” said Captain Mirpuri, who also led the first A340 operation. “Bringing the A330 into service on this route reflects our commitment to innovation and the continued evolution of polar aviation.”

The milestone reinforces Hi Fly’s role as a specialist in complex, long-range, and environmentally challenging missions. The company continues to support airlines, governments, tour operators, and private clients worldwide with a modern, efficient fleet and deep expertise in special operations, humanitarian missions, and flights to remote destinations.