Coxreels Upgrades SLPL Spring-Driven Reel Models

Coxreels has introduced a product enhancement for its spring-driven 1¼-inch and 1½-inch SLPL models, upgrading key components to improve durability, pressure performance and flow efficiency.

The update applies to five SLPL models: 725, 750, 825, 835 and 850. Coxreels has replaced the standard aluminum inline swivel with a nickel-plated steel inline swivel adapted from its 1185-Series. The change increases the inline plumbing pressure rating from 250 psi to 1,500 psi while also providing a more rugged design and improved leak integrity through the use of Coxreels multi-lobe seals.

The company also now offers the inline swivel in stainless steel, giving customers another option for stainless steel fluid path requirements. According to Coxreels, the stainless steel inline swivel is a more cost-effective option than the outsourced 90-degree stainless steel swivel previously available. The inline swivel also provides a less restrictive flow path for improved efficiency.

In addition, Coxreels upgraded the axle plumbing on both standard carbon steel models and optional stainless steel models. The previous 135-degree elbow on the axle riser has been replaced with the company’s swept riser design, also from the 1185-Series, to support smoother flow through the reel.

Coxreels manufactures industrial-grade hose, cord and cable reels and has produced its products in the U.S. since 1923.