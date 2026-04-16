Veryon Launches Work Center, GSE Solutions Under Unified Maintenance Suite

Veryon has launched two aviation maintenance products, Veryon Work Center and Veryon GSE, as it continues to expand its unified software suite for operators, maintenance providers and ground support teams.

Announced ahead of MRO Americas, April 21-23 in Orlando, the two offerings were previously part of the EBIS brand that Veryon acquired from Tronair last year. The new products build on Veryon Tracking and Tracking+ and add work order, quoting, parts and inventory management, along with ground support equipment asset management.

Veryon Work Center is aimed primarily at Part 145 repair stations, A&P shops, service centers, FBOs and OEMs in North America. The platform is designed to support maintenance workflows including work orders, labor tracking, scheduling, compliance, invoicing and documentation in a single digital system.

Veryon GSE extends those capabilities to ground support operations, giving airlines, airports and ground handlers a centralized view of asset status, maintenance schedules, parts management and equipment readiness. The company said the platform is intended to help reduce downtime and improve coordination across ramp operations.

“Aviation operators and MROs are under growing pressure to do more with fewer resources while managing increasingly complex operations,” said Bethany Little, CEO of Veryon. “With the introduction of Veryon Work Center and Veryon GSE, we’re giving operators and maintenance teams modern, purpose-built solutions that simplify operations and provide greater visibility across their entire asset and repair environment, from aircraft in the hangar to equipment on the ramp.”

Veryon said the two new offerings fit into a broader maintenance ecosystem that also includes tracking, troubleshooting, technical publications, reliability and MRO execution tools. The company’s AI-based maintenance intelligence platform, Veryon AIRE, is built on more than 100 million maintenance events and is designed to help teams identify repeat issues and likely fixes more quickly.

For ground support operators, the launch signals continued investment in digital tools that tie GSE maintenance and readiness more closely to flight schedules and day-to-day ramp performance.