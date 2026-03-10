New Octave Brand Aims to Bring AI-Driven Intelligence to Complex Asset Operations

Octave has unveiled a new brand identity as it prepares for a potential spin-off from Hexagon AB, positioning the software business around helping organizations manage complex infrastructure and industrial operations through data-driven intelligence.

The new brand brings together Hexagon’s Asset Lifecycle Intelligence and Safety, Infrastructure and Geospatial divisions, along with the Bricsys, ETQ and Projectmates businesses, into a unified portfolio designed to support organizations managing critical assets across their full lifecycle.

Industrial and infrastructure operators, including those managing airports and other complex transportation hubs, are increasingly facing fragmented data environments, operational complexity and growing pressure to improve performance, safety and resilience. Octave aims to address these challenges by connecting data across systems and applying domain-specific artificial intelligence to help organizations make more informed operational decisions.

“Octave exists to help customers make better decisions when complexity is high and the stakes matter,” said Mattias Stenberg, chief executive officer of Octave. “We aren't just launching a logo; this is a commitment to help organizations achieve the outcomes that matter most. When failure isn’t an option and success is essential, Octave provides the clarity and accountability leaders need to realize their most critical outcomes.”

Octave’s software portfolio supports organizations across four operational pillars.

Design tools support 3D modeling, engineering analysis, simulation and geospatial intelligence, enabling teams to create digital representations of assets and infrastructure that inform downstream activities.

Build capabilities connect engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction and commissioning workflows, helping organizations coordinate materials, track progress and improve cost and schedule predictability.

Operate solutions unify operational data, historical information, maintenance activity and quality systems to deliver real-time visibility and predictive insights into asset and system performance.

Protect technologies focus on public safety, physical security and industrial cybersecurity, supporting incident response, situational awareness, emergency management and regulatory compliance.

The company said the platform transforms fragmented data into actionable intelligence, allowing organizations to respond more effectively to operational uncertainty and rapidly changing conditions.

As part of the rebranding, Octave also launched a new website and social media presence to highlight how its software supports critical infrastructure and industrial operations worldwide.

The proposed spin-off of Octave from Hexagon remains subject to the completion of the separation process and approval from Hexagon’s board and shareholders, as well as other regulatory and procedural requirements.