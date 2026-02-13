Vestergaard Company Appoints Chief Commercial Officer

Vestergaard Company has appointed Anders Justesen Bay as chief commercial officer, effective March 1, 2026, as longtime CCO Anders Larsen steps down after nearly four decades with the company.

Bay has been with Vestergaard since 2011 and most recently served as head of business development. With a background in finance and strategy, he joined the company as an executive consultant and later became a member of the executive management group. During his tenure, he helped shape the company’s strategic direction, including its 2022 acquisition of Kalmar Motor.

Larsen has held the chief commercial officer role since December 2013 and has played a central role in strengthening Vestergaard’s global market position. He will remain affiliated with the company as a consultant while transitioning into retirement.

Stefan Vestergaard, CEO of Vestergaard Company, thanked Larsen for his long-standing contribution to the business and the broader aviation industry, and said Bay’s deep knowledge of the company and its customers positions him well to support Vestergaard’s continued development and delivery of reliable solutions worldwide.