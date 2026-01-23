Coxreels Expands Challenger Series With New Roller Bracket Options

Coxreels has introduced expanded roller bracket assembly options for its Challenger Series hose reels, enhancing hose guidance and durability during extension and retraction.

Designed to support more controlled hose movement in compact environments, the roller bracket assembly is offered in a four-way upper roller configuration optimized for the Challenger platform’s smaller footprint. The system mirrors functionality available on larger Coxreels models, including the 1125 Series and 1175 Series.

For 12-inch disk Challenger reels, roller bracket assemblies are available for eight-inch and 12.5-inch wide drums. For 17-inch disk Challenger reels, configurations support eight-inch, 12.5-inch, and 18-inch wide drums, expanding flexibility for varied industrial and service applications.

Coxreels, founded in 1923, continues to manufacture professional-grade hose, cord, and cable reels in the United States, supporting a broad range of industrial and commercial use cases.