Mercury GSE Welcomes Karla Harrington As Vice President Of Leasing Services

Mercury GSE has appointed Karla Harrington as vice president of leasing services.

Harrington brings more than 10 years of experience in ground support equipment leasing, asset management and customer partnership development. Most recently, she has led leasing programs supporting multi-market fleets, asset lifecycle planning and customer solutions for airlines, cargo handlers and FBOs across domestic and international markets.

Harrington is also active with Women of GSE, supporting networking, mentorship and professional development initiatives within the ground support community.

Harrington can be reached at (470) 633-1543 or [email protected].