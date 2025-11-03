GGS Enhances Baggage Handling Efficiency with Power Stow Extendable Belt Loaders

Gatwick Ground Services (GGS), a wholly owned subsidiary of British Airways, has improved baggage handling operations at London Gatwick Airport with the introduction of Power Stow’s Rollertrack Conveyor systems.

The company, which supports more than 50,000 aircraft movements annually for British Airways, Iberia Express, Vueling and other airlines, deployed eight Rollertrack units to streamline bulk loading on short-haul Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. These aircraft, converted from containerised to bulk loading configurations for BA Euroflyer operations, carry high baggage volumes typical of leisure routes.

According to GGS Managing Director Mark Gower, the Power Stow systems have significantly reduced manual baggage handling, improved safety, and optimised turnaround efficiency. “We do see quite high baggage loads and therefore looking at utilising Power Stows was the perfect solution,” he said. “The reduction in manual handling and improved safety were the biggest drivers, followed closely by resource efficiencies.”

GGS reports a notable decline in personal injuries since introducing the technology, alongside higher employee engagement as ramp agents recognised the equipment’s benefits. The Rollertrack systems have also allowed GGS to reduce staffing requirements per turnaround, freeing resources for other tasks while maintaining service quality.

“Typically, where a four-person team would have been needed in the past, we can now manage with three,” Gower explained. “The bags are handled more carefully, reducing damage and improving the passenger experience.”

The units have proven reliable in daily use, supported by maintenance partner TCR. GGS is also pursuing broader operational improvements, including fleet electrification and further automation trials. “We’d like to move to a fully electric fleet long term,” Gower said, noting that full implementation depends on Gatwick’s charging infrastructure expansion.

GGS continues to explore innovative solutions such as Power Stow’s Tail Loader and other automated systems aimed at enhancing safety, efficiency, and the overall passenger experience.