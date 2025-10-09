ITW GSE and Schiphol Airport Sign Agreement to Advance Sustainable Airside Operations

ITW GSE has signed a long-term framework agreement to supply electric pre-conditioned air (PCA) units and an automatic hose management system to Royal Schiphol Group.

The agreement was signed at Royal Schiphol Group’s main offices by:

Ron Fennema, Head of Procurement /CPO, Royal Schiphol Group

Sybren Hahn, Chief Infrastructure Officer, Royal Schiphol Group

Poul Elvstrøm, VP/GM, ITW GSE

José Manuel de las Heras, Senior Sales & Business Development Manager, ITW GSE

The event was also attended by Aviation GSE employees:

Amit Gajadien (ITW GSE’s Dutch distributor)

David Feuga (Global Sales Director)

Lars Vestergaard (Sales Director Europe)

Why ITW GSE’s Equipment Solutions Are Future-Ready

Under the strategic agreement, ITW GSE will supply the ITW GSE 3500 PCA, a next-generation, fully electric pre-conditioned air unit.

This PCA offers smart features such as Automated Aircraft Type Detection and integration with EcoGate, ITW GSE’s system of high-efficiency equipment that works together in a gate infrastructure platform.

The contract also includes the 3500 Air Coil, an ITW GSE exclusive that minimizes energy loss while maximizing ramp ergonomics. This advanced automatic hose management system features AirTight and KinkFree SuperHoses.

Together, the PCA and Air Coil optimize operations and enhance passenger comfort by heating and cooling the aircraft cabin. This solution supports Schiphol's sustainability goals and enhances airside working conditions by:

Significantly reducing CO₂ and NOx emissions

Reducing noise level

Providing lightweight equipment that’s easy to handle

How the Agreement Offers Flexibility and Scalability

The PCA and Air Coil units provided under this framework are highly modular, allowing for flexible installation across any gate layout or airport stand. Their versatility maximizes the flexibility of operations while minimizing costs and making infrastructure planning simple.

The equipment supports configurations like:

Fixed ground installation

Trailer-mounted mobile solutions

Passenger Boarding Bridge (PBB) mounting

ITW GSE will serve as the general contractor for the supply of PCA equipment and accessories. The Schiphol Group will provide a contractor for installation and on-site integration, while Aviation GSE— ITW GSE’s Dutch distributor—will support start-up and commissioning.

Supporting Schiphol’s Sustainability Vision

“This agreement goes beyond supplying equipment; it's about empowering a vision. Schiphol's commitment to sustainability is clear, and we're proud that ITW GSE is part of that journey,” said José Manuel de las Heras, senior sales & business development manager at ITW GSE.

He continued, “Our PCA and Air Coil solutions are designed to future-proof airport operations while dramatically reducing environmental impact.”

The equipment will support Schiphol’s goal of lowering its environmental footprint by minimizing fossil fuel use and improving air quality and noise levels at the airport’s apron areas.

A Shared Commitment to Innovation and Responsibility

“At ITW GSE, we believe in engineering solutions that not only perform but also make a difference. This agreement with Schiphol is a powerful example of what can be achieved when innovation meets sustainability,” said Poul Elvstrøm, vice president and general manager of ITW GSE.

Elvstrøm added, “We are proud to support Schiphol in creating a cleaner and more efficient ground operation—and we look forward to a long and fruitful collaboration.”

The framework contract has a maximum duration of up to 15 years and a total contract value of up to EUR 40 million.