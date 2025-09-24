Oshkosh Aerotech Unveils Tempest-SI Deicer at International GSE Expo

Oshkosh AeroTech, LLC unveiled a brand new deicer, the Tempest-si, at the International GSE Expo 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Building off Oshkosh AeroTech’s decades of experience in deicing technology, the Tempest-si offers a compact deicing solution serving the aviation industry.

“We’re proud to continue our legacy of innovation with the introduction of the Tempest-si

deicer,” said Jack Bermingham, Vice President and General Manager for Oshkosh

AeroTech’s Ground Support Equipment business. “The Tempest-si is designed to

navigate congested ramps with the same durability and performance our customers

expect from Oshkosh.”

Features of the Tempest-si include:

• Robust Design: The compact and durable design of the Tempest-si enables

efficient movement across tight ramps while maintaining safety near aircraft.

Additionally, the vehicle offers stainless steel body panels to guard against

corrosion and features a redesigned fluid for high utilization.

• Intuitive Operator Controls: Simple, easy to operate controls help promote

operator and training efficiency. The Tempest-si also includes a single hand-held nozzle for both deice and anti-ice applications contributing to operator

efficiency.

• Outstanding Visibility: The cab design offers optimal visibility for deicer

operators; promoting clarity and spray accuracy in the demanding deicing

environment.

• Promotes Efficient Maintenance: Ground-level access to controls and

major components promotes safety and optimizes uptime.

In addition to the new Tempest-si deicer, Oshkosh AeroTech is spotlighting several

solutions from its ground support equipment portfolio as well as airport services, gate

equipment, and military solutions. These products and technologies showcase Oshkosh

AeroTech’s breadth of offerings for the aviation industry.

“We look forward to welcoming customers and partners to our booth space so they can

see firsthand how we are developing innovative solutions for the airport of the future,”

added Bermingham.