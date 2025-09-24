ABM Partners With Portoramp on Industry-First Aviation Access Ramp

ABM , a leading provider of facility, engineering, transport and infrastructure solutions, has partnered with Portaramp , a specialist designer and manufacturer of lightweight, portable access ramps, to co-design and deliver an industry-first accessibility ramp for aviation.

Traditionally used in the rail sector, the ramp has been redesigned through close collaboration between ABM and Portaramp to meet the unique demands of aviation.

Adaptable across multiple aircraft types, the ramp is the first of its kind to provide a universal, portable solution for passengers requiring additional assistance.

With transport as a key sector, this innovation strengthens ABM’s commitment to accessibility, representing more than just a product; it provides an additional tool to ensure smooth, safe, and dignified boarding experiences, supporting dignity, independence, and safety for passengers with reduced mobility.

The ramps are now in use across Manchester, Bristol, Liverpool, Stansted, and Aberdeen airports, following a year-long program of joint development and trials.

ABM worked alongside Portaramp throughout the process, requesting key design refinements - including narrowing the ramp width, adding reinforced rubber protection, and modifying the fit for specific aircraft models - to ensure the ramps are fully optimised for aviation use.

Successful live trials were carried out with a number of airlines across a variety of aircraft, confirming the ramp as a universal solution that enhances both passenger and team member safety and aircraft protection, a first for the aviation sector.

Samantha Saunders, Head of Assisted Services at ABM UK & Ireland, said: “This project is a shining example of what happens when two organisations collaborate with one goal in mind: creating practical, innovative solutions that transform the passenger journey.

“By working with Portaramp to develop a universal, portable ramp solution, we’re able to deliver a dignified experience for passengers with reduced mobility, while also improving safety and operational efficiency.”

The introduction of the ramps enables passengers with reduced mobility to travel more independently, while helping airlines and airports reduce potential delays. The launch also provides additional reassurance for passengers, airport operators, and airline partners.

Louis Parfett, Account Manager at Portaramp UK Ltd, added: “This collaboration marks an important expansion into aviation, building on our 25 years of experience in accessibility solutions for global rail networks. Together, we’ve developed a bespoke solution that ensures passengers with reduced mobility can board safely and with confidence. It’s a fantastic example of how collaboration and innovation can make a tangible difference in busy airport environments.”

The news follows ABM’s Assisted Services team at Manchester Airport retaining its ‘good’ rating from the Civil Aviation Authority’s accessibility report, which praised the airport for offering “high quality, timely assistance” to passengers with disabilities or reduced mobility.

With 15,000 team members across the UK and Ireland, ABM continues to provide industry-leading solutions to a diverse client base from both the private and public sectors.