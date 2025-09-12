TIPS Introduces Fully Electric Self-Propelled Passenger Stairs to Advance Inclusive Boarding

TIPS d.o.o. introduces the Highway2236Pe, a breakthrough in airport ground support equipment the company says redefines how passengers board aircraft.

This fully electric, self-propelled passenger stair with an integrated PRM (Passengers with Reduced Mobility) lift is the first of its kind, merging two systems into one streamlined solution.

The Highway2236Pe is compatible with the world’s most common narrow-body aircraft, such as the Airbus A320 and Boeing 737 families, with a height range of 2.2 to 3.6 meters. Its modular and durable build ensures a long service life with minimal maintenance.

Why it matters:

Game-changing innovation: integrated PRM lift, always ready, no extra vehicles required.

Passenger safety and comfort: smooth boarding for wheelchair users and passengers with reduced mobility, with a lift capacity of up to 300 kg including mobility aids.

Sustainable operation: 100% electric, optional solar panels.

Advanced protection: safety systems safeguard both passengers and aircraft.

“Highway2236Pe is not just a stair, but a complete boarding solution," says Vesna Poznič, Head of Sales at TIPS. "By integrating the PRM lift, we provide airports with a product that improves efficiency, reduces costs and, most importantly, ensures every passenger enjoys the same level of safety and comfort.

"Developing Highway2236Pe was a clear choice for us – accessibility is no longer optional, it is a core requirement of modern aviation. With this innovation, TIPS is setting new standards and proving that sustainability, inclusivity, and efficiency can go hand in hand.”

This launch marks a milestone in TIPS’s Highway series, as the company continues to develop new models that will further expand the boundaries of inclusive ground support equipment.