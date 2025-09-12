dBD Communications Secures Nationwide Partnership with PrimeFlight Aviation Services in North America

dBD Communications, the UK’s leading manufacturer and supplier of wireless duplex communication solutions, has been selected by PrimeFlight Aviation Services to provide advanced wireless systems across all of its North American ground and cargo handling operations.

This milestone marks dBD Communications’ most significant step yet into the American aviation market, reinforcing its reputation as a trusted global provider of mission-critical ground handling technology.

The relationship between PrimeFlight and dBD Communications began with exploratory discussions to improve communication efficiency in high-pressure ramp environments. Initial deployments in de-icing operations demonstrated how dBD Communications’ systems enhance clarity, reduce risk, and maintain performance in challenging acoustic and weather conditions. On the back of that success, PrimeFlight has now chosen dBD Communications to support pushback, towing, and cargo handling activities nationwide.

“This partnership represents more than just a rollout of technology, it’s a step change in how ground operations are supported across the U.S.,” said David O’Connell, CEO of dBD Communications. “Our wireless systems have a proven reputation internationally through adoption at key airport hubs, alongside bespoke support for defence aviation teams. We’re proud to bring that same level of safety, reliability, and efficiency to PrimeFlight’s global operations.”

“At PrimeFlight, safety and efficiency drive everything we do,” explained David LaFay, PrimeFlight’s Senior Director of Operational Excellence. “Working with dBD Communications gives our teams access to communication systems that are proven, reliable, and built for the realities of ground handling. Extending this partnership across North American ensures consistency and confidence for our operations.”

dBD Communications’ Minerva platform is the foundation of its aviation product family - a wireless duplex communication system designed specifically for the demands of ground handling. Built to deliver uninterrupted clarity between ground crews and flight decks, Minerva has become trusted across major airport hubs worldwide.

From this platform, operators can select the system configuration that best suits their needs:

Athena – developed for two-man operations, particularly in extreme environments such as de-icing, where clarity and reliability are critical.

Apollo – supporting multiple operators, ideal for scenarios like towing, wing walks, or live training where three or more team members need to remain in constant communication.

Flexible applications – whether for pushback, inspections, or training, the Minerva platform adapts to single-user, dual-user, or multi-operator requirements, enabling operators to standardise communications across all ground activities.

Together, the Minerva platform and its configurations give operators the flexibility to adapt communications to any task — from single pushback to multi-person training — while fitting seamlessly into established ramp procedures.

By adopting dBD Communications’ wireless duplex systems nationwide, PrimeFlight reinforces its position as an industry leader committed to safety, operational excellence, and innovation. For dBD Communications, the partnership strengthens its presence in North America while drawing on extensive international experience across aviation, rail, and critical infrastructure.

In aviation, equipment failure is not an option. dBD Communications’ systems boast a failure rate of less than 5% across more than 20,000 units worldwide, a track record that sets the company apart from lower-cost alternatives.

The durability of its solutions is best demonstrated by Bangkok Flight Services (BFS), which integrated Minerva Ajax units into pushback operations in 2019. Six years on, every unit remains in active service — proof of the long-term value and resilience built into dBD Communications’ technology.

As Juan Wolmarans, Director of Ramp Operations at BFS, noted: “The Minerva Ajax system has proven to be a game-changer for our aircraft pushback and towing operations. We’ve seen unparalleled reliability and clear communication, which directly contributes to our commitment to safety and on-time performance.”