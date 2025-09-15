ITW GSE’s EcoGate Sets New Standards for Smarter, Sustainable Gate Operations

As airports around the world push toward smarter infrastructure and greener operations, ITW GSE’s EcoGate is designed to be an innovation in gate electrification and energy optimization.

Made to intelligently manage electric/battery driven ground support equipment (GSE) as an integrated system, EcoGate is already helping airports reduce emissions, improve operational efficiency, and future-proof their gate infrastructure.

As global aviation increasingly focuses on sustainability, operational efficiency, and environmental compliance, ITW says EcoGate offers a strategic advantage by enabling airports to electrify their gate infrastructure without requiring extensive power upgrades.

A unified approach to smarter gate management

EcoGate introduces a new paradigm in gate operations by interconnecting Ground Power Units (GPUs), Pre-Conditioned Air units (PCAs), electric chargers, and other eGSE into a single intelligent network, according to the company. This shift from isolated to integrated systems enables coordinated energy distribution, simplifying gate operations and unlocking efficiency gains across the board.

“EcoGate reflects our vision to deliver the cleanest, most reliable, and cost-efficient GSE systems on the market,” says Alberto Rocha, Sales Director for the Americas for ITW. “It’s more than just power sharing, it’s a total gate solution that future-proofs infrastructure and supports airports in achieving their environmental goals.”

Intelligent energy management that reduces costs and emissions

A key EcoGate technology is Intelligent Power Management (IPM). This system dynamically allocates power across all connected equipment, avoiding peak load spikes and minimizing energy waste. By preventing unnecessary infrastructure investments, EcoGate provides significant operational cost savings while reducing greenhouse gas emissions, directly supporting ITW’s enterprise sustainability strategy.

Scalable for new or existing gate installations

Whether airports are retrofitting existing gates or building new infrastructure, EcoGate is designed to deliver modular scalability and reduced complexity. The system’s design can help streamline installation, while its future-proof architecture ensures compatibility with evolving standards and equipment.

EcoGate adapts to aircraft type through integration with Visual Docking Guidance Systems (VDGS) or Building Management Systems (BMS), delivering optimized airflows and energy outputs per aircraft. This precision directly contributes to passenger comfort, staff safety, and airport sustainability goals.

Enabling the transition to fully electric gates

EcoGate is a critical enabler of the shift toward zero-emission ground operations. By supporting the electrification of GPUs, PCAs, and other apron equipment, the system significantly reduces noise pollution and air emissions, improving the working environment for ramp staff and surrounding communities.

Rooted in ITW GSE’s enduring commitment to clean-tech innovation, the company states EcoGate exemplifies the kind of scalable, intelligent infrastructure that modern airports demand. The company says EcoGate isn’t just a product, it’s a statement of intent.