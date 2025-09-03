Vestergaard Company Launches Fully Electric Elephant e-BETA

Since its introduction in 1983, the Elephant BETA deicer has set the industry standard

for efficient and safe aircraft deicing. Over the years, the unit has continuously evolved with new upgrades and innovations, while maintaining its original principles: a boom-and-telescope system that enables precise nozzle reach across all aircraft surfaces, and an operator’s cabin positioned high above the ground for maximum visibility and control.

In 2019, Vestergaard Company introduced the hybrid electric Elephant BETA, which

quickly gained strong market acceptance. The hybrid model can operate fully electric, with the option to engage the truck engine to power a generator when additional flexibility is required.

At the upcoming GSE Expo International in Las Vegas, 16–18 September 2025,

Vestergaard Company will unveil the next step in environmentally friendly deicing technology: the fully electric Elephant e-BETA.

Built on a Vestergaard electrical chassis and equipped with a 145 kWh lithium-ion battery,

the Elephant e-BETA is designed to operate a full shift on a single charge. All functions are

fully electric, ensuring zero local emissions during operation. For airports without pre-heated fluid infrastructure, the e-BETA includes a 600 kW diesel heater - the same proven

Vestergaard heater that can deliver hot deicing fluid just 10–15 minutes after filling.

“The launch of the fully electric Elephant e-BETA underlines our commitment to providing

environmentally friendly, future-ready solutions for the ground support industry,” said Stefan Vestergaard, CEO of Vestergaard Company. “We are proud to offer an aircraft deicer that combines operational reliability with significant reductions in environmental footprint.”