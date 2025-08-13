Aurrigo to Bring Autonomous Baggage and Passenger Moving System to Tees Valley, UK

One of the UK’s leading providers of integrated airside systems has signed its first deal in the North East with Tees Valley Combined Authority (TCVA).

Worth nearly £1m, the contract will see Aurrigo International plc collaborate with Teesside International Airport to develop an autonomous baggage and passenger moving system that will improve operational efficiencies, reduce carbon footprint and provide an improved passenger experience.

Starting in mid-October, the company’s eight-seat Auto-Shuttle will kick-off work to transport passengers directly from the aircraft steps to the terminal building. In early January 2026, Aurrigo will follow this by introducing the Auto-DollyTug - a fully driverless vehicle designed to move cargo and baggage around airports.

Initially, the groundbreaking technology will start landside at the new Connected Autonomous Mobility Test centre on the airport campus, where it will be put through a rigorous testing regime before moving airside early next year.

The work will include integrating into bulk-loaded operations, providing the ability for bulk baggage to be transported right to the aircraft hold loading team.

“We are really excited to bring our autonomous technology to the North East,” commented David Keene MBE, CEO of Aurrigo International plc.

“Our Auto-Shuttle and Auto-DollyTugs are being deployed all across the world, but this will be the first time that we have integrated them together at a live airport…it’s a real sign of intent from Teesside International Airport and the Tees Valley Combined Authority.”

He continued: “There is no escaping the fact that the aviation world is accelerating its desire to reduce its environmental impact in line with Net Zero guidelines. Our driverless vehicles present a real-world ‘ready’ opportunity to not only take significant amount of carbon out of operations but also boost the speed and efficiency in which you can move passengers and bags airside in the process.”

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said: “Teesside is turning heads once again and showing the world how it’s done. This is another massive first for our airport, our region, and our people - proving once again that where Teesside leads, the world follows.

"Being first matters. It means jobs, investment, and putting us firmly on the global map for cutting-edge innovation. These vehicles arriving in just a couple of months’ time are a huge boost – and I’m excited to see them serving holidaymakers on our year-round flights in the New Year.”

Airport Managing Director Phil Forster added: “It’s an absolute pleasure to see Teesside Airport hosting more world-leading technology and chalking up another UK – and global – first. To have this technology in place early next year will mean bags will travel from check-in to plane even more seamlessly, and in an even greener way.

“It will also help us shape how we move passengers around Teesside in the future – and will likely have an impact on the whole aviation industry. We were first in the UK to install new security scanners to allow passengers to keep liquids and electronics in bags, and now we’re leading the world in driverless cargo and bag systems with the expertise of Aurrigo.”

Auto-DollyTug®, which is equipped with 360° obstacle detection and advanced situational awareness, carries a single Unit Load Device (ULD) that holds and moves passenger baggage and cargo around airports.

With Aurrigo’s patented sideways drive system, this innovative vehicle can manoeuvre directly sideways into confined spaces within the baggage hall and among ground service equipment (GSE) on the apron.

Additionally, its 360-degree tank turn capabilities, and integrated robotic arms enable the tug to autonomously load and unload unit load devices (ULDs) with precision, streamlining operations.

It is currently in deployment at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, Amsterdam Schiphol Airport and at Zurich Airport in partnership with Swissport.

“We’ve never integrated Auto-DollyTug and Auto-Shuttle together airside, so Teesside will be delivering a global first,” added David.

“The latter is a fantastic way of moving passengers or ground staff over short distances on agreed routes. There is no need for a driver, freeing up members of the team for other activities, and it is completely electric.”