Kansas City International Airport Expands ARFF Capabilities with New Oshkosh Airport Products Striker Vehicles

Oshkosh Airport Products announces the delivery of three advanced Striker Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) vehicles to Kansas City International Airport (MCI) in Kansas City, Missouri. This addition to the airport’s fleet demonstrates a major commitment to safety and ensuring top-tier emergency response performance.

The new vehicles - two Striker 6x6 ARFF vehicles with Snozzle High Reach Extendable Turrets (HRETs) and one Striker 6x6 ARFF vehicle with a roof turret - are customized with state-of-the-art systems to support the airport’s busy operations and long-term infrastructure goals.

“Kansas City International is investing in world-class protection and response capability for its travelers and airfield personnel,” said Brian Snodgrass, Regional Sales Manager at Oshkosh Airport Products. “These new Striker units bring both innovation and rugged reliability to their frontline defense against airfield emergencies.”

Each vehicle is powered by a Scania DC16/V8, 670 HP Tier 4 Final engine and equipped with TAK-4 Independent Suspension, providing outstanding off-road maneuverability and operational control. Advanced onboard features include exterior water/foam level lights, 360-degree camera systems, in-cab EMS storage cabinets, digital video recorders, and Oshkosh’s MADAS Data Logger System. A winterization system helps promote reliable performance in extreme temperatures.

The fleet includes the following configurations:

(2) Striker 6x6 with Snozzle HRET:

· 3,000-gallon water capacity

· 440-gallon foam capacity

· 550 pounds of dry chemical capacity

· Snozzle HRET with low attack bumper turret

Eco-EFP Foam Measurement System to enhance firefighting efficiency

Electronic Foam Proportioning System to manage environmental impact

· Engine fast-start button on side of cab

(1) Striker 6x6 with Roof Turret:

· 3,000-gallon water capacity

· 440-gallon foam capacity

· 550 pounds of dry chemical capacity

· Roof turret with low attack bumper turret

Eco-EFP Foam Measurement System to enhance firefighting efficiency

Electronic Foam Proportioning System to manage environmental impact

· Engine fast-start button on side of cab

“These Striker ARFF vehicles are purpose-built to perform in demanding conditions and provide immediate, effective emergency response,” added Snodgrass. “Kansas City International prioritized reliability, innovation, and firefighter safety throughout the procurement process—and we are proud to deliver on every front.”

Kansas City International Airport is located 15 miles northwest of downtown Kansas City in Platte County, Missouri and covers over 10,000 acres. The new ARFF units will be fully integrated into Kansas City International Airport’s emergency response protocols with support from Oshkosh Airport Products’ technical and training teams.