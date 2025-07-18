Tronair Launches Unified Website Integrating All Aircraft GSE Company Brands

Tronair, provider of ground support equipment and aviation maintenance solutions, announces the launch of its newly redesigned website integrating all company brands under one comprehensive platform.

The enhanced site, which went live in mid-June, unifies Eagle Tugs, Malabar, Columbus

Jack, and EBIS products and services in a single, streamlined interface.

The new website features enhanced navigation and a comprehensive ordering system that allows customers to easily browse by product line or aircraft application and purchase top-level equipment and replacement GSE parts from all Tronair brands. This integration eliminates the need for customers to navigate multiple separate websites, creating a more efficient experience for ordering ground support equipment.

"This new website represents our commitment to making it easier for customers to

access our complete range of products and services," said Sean James, Executive Vice

President of Sales at Tronair. "By bringing Tronair, Eagle Tugs, Malabar, and Columbus

Jack together under one digital roof, we're providing our customers with the

convenience of one-stop shopping for all their ground support equipment needs."



The new platform offers several significant improvements:

Unified Brand Access: Customers can now access GSE products from all four Tronair

brands through a single website, eliminating the need to visit multiple platforms.

Enhanced Navigation: The redesigned interface provides intuitive navigation, making it

easier to find specific products across all brand categories.

Streamlined Ordering: Improved search functionality and product categorization

enable efficient ordering of ground support equipment and replacement parts.

Customer Account Portal: New account registration allows customers to access

personalized pricing, place purchase orders directly, and track order status for all orders

under their account, whether placed online or through traditional channels.