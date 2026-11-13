Crown Equipment Acquires Green Cubes Technology

Crown Equipment has acquired Green Cubes Technology, a manufacturer of lithium-ion power systems, in a move that expands its energy solutions portfolio.

The acquisition combines Crown's material handling equipment expertise with Green Cubes' battery technology and power systems capabilities. The companies said the transaction will support the development of additional energy solutions across multiple markets.

Green Cubes Technology provides lithium-ion battery systems for a range of industrial applications, including ground support equipment.

“Green Cubes has built a strong reputation and brings capabilities that complement our existing energy solutions portfolio,” said Jim Dicke III, president of Crown Equipment.

The acquisition also supports the expansion of Crown's V-Force energy solutions product line.

Mike Walsh, CEO of Green Cubes Technology, said Crown's global reach and focus on product development make it a strong strategic fit for the company.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.