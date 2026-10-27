DHL Adds 25 Electric KAMAG Vehicles to German Logistics Operations

Deutsche Post DHL Group is expanding its electric vehicle fleet with 25 KAMAG ePrecisionMover (ePM) units from TII KAMAG for use at parcel distribution centers across Germany.

The battery-electric vehicles are designed to transport swap bodies, detachable freight containers commonly used in European road and rail logistics, between loading docks, ramps and staging areas.

The new equipment will be introduced gradually at DHL facilities where high cargo volumes and tight operating schedules require efficient vehicle movement and minimal downtime.

The KAMAG ePM features a hydraulic lifting system that allows operators to quickly pick up, reposition and lower containers. Its electric drivetrain provides zero tailpipe emissions, reduced noise levels and lower maintenance requirements compared with conventional diesel-powered equipment.

The vehicles are designed for continuous, multi-shift operations, with battery charging that can be integrated into existing workflows, including opportunity charging during scheduled breaks.

"The electrification of our yard logistics is a key element of our sustainability strategy," said Dane Becker, system management operational vehicles at Deutsche Post DHL Group. "With the KAMAG ePM, we are investing in a high-performance, emission-free solution that meets our operational requirements for parcel handling while contributing to the reduction of our CO₂ emissions."

The delivery continues a partnership dating to 1995, when DHL became the first customer to receive a KAMAG swap body mover.