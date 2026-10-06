Western Sydney International Puts Pooled GSE Model Into Practice

Western Sydney International Airport is putting its airport-wide pooled ground support equipment model into practice as Australia’s newest airport prepares to begin passenger operations later this month.

SafeSmart Aviation said it supplied equipment for cargo door operations at Western Sydney International Nancy-Bird Walton Airport, including a height-adjustable access platform designed to perform the work of six separate fixed-height platforms.

The equipment forms part of an operating model that will make Western Sydney International the first Australian airport to use an airport-wide GSE pooling program. Rather than individual ground handlers maintaining separate fleets, equipment is shared across operators in an effort to reduce duplication and improve asset utilization.

Freightquip is supplying and operating the broader GSE fleet, which is predominantly electric and includes equipment for baggage handling, cargo loading and aircraft movement. The fleet includes belt loaders, cargo loaders, baggage tractors and pushback equipment.

A single digital platform will provide real-time fleet visibility and automated dispatch while integrating with the airport’s Flight Information System. Freightquip will also maintain a dedicated maintenance team on site.

SafeSmart said the pooled model influenced the equipment selected for cargo operations. Ground handlers needed to accommodate multiple cargo door heights without filling the operating area with separate fixed-height access platforms.

The company supplied its 5 Step EasyRaise adjustable platform, allowing one unit to cover six work positions that otherwise would have required six individual platforms.

Reducing the number of units also decreases the amount of equipment that must be stored, moved and positioned around aircraft and leaves more space available in the airside operating area.

SafeSmart also supplied a Chock and Cone Trolley designed to give handlers a dedicated means of transporting and organizing aircraft chocks and cones.

The equipment was configured around aircraft types, cargo door heights, airside movement routes and storage requirements. SafeSmart said commissioning, airside training and movement procedures were also established for adjusting, moving and parking the equipment.

Western Sydney International’s cargo precinct began commercial operations in July. Full passenger operations are scheduled to begin Oct. 25.

The airport’s pooled fleet is expected to have the highest proportion of electric GSE of any airport in Australia.