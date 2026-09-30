XYZ Dynamics Unveils Electric Pushback Tractor at GSE Expo Europe

XYZ Dynamics introduced its new SFINX NB15 fully electric pushback tractor at GSE Expo Europe 2026 in Lisbon, Portugal, marking the international debut of a purpose-built electric platform designed for daily airport operations.

Unlike electric tractors developed by converting existing diesel-powered equipment, the SFINX NB15 was engineered from the ground up for electric operation, with an emphasis on operator comfort, maneuverability, serviceability and equipment uptime.

The tractor features an independently suspended cabin designed to reduce vibration and impact, progressive parabolic suspension and a sound-dampened interior. A lowered front windscreen and integrated front camera provide additional visibility during aircraft pushback and other ramp operations.

The NB15 also incorporates a single-speed drivetrain and dynamic four-wheel steering, which adapts at higher speeds to improve stability and handling.

Power is supplied by a 64.5 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) battery. The tractor supports both CCS DC fast charging and Type 2 AC charging, with dual-battery and extended-range configurations planned for future development.

To simplify maintenance, XYZ Dynamics designed the tractor with a modular powerpack that can be removed and replaced by a single technician in approximately half a day. Its electric drivetrain also reduces the number of moving components compared with conventional diesel-powered equipment.

"GSE Expo Europe was the moment we had been working towards for a long time," said Luuk, project manager at XYZ Dynamics. "Until Lisbon, we had deliberately only shown glimpses of SFINX. Being able to finally reveal the complete machine and see people step into the cabin, ask detailed questions and share their first reactions was incredibly rewarding for the entire team."

During the three-day exhibition, visitors had the opportunity to inspect the tractor, enter its cabin and discuss its design with the development team.

In addition to developing new electric GSE, XYZ Dynamics converts existing diesel-powered equipment to electric drivetrains, providing operators with an alternative to purchasing entirely new equipment.

Following the Lisbon debut, the company plans to continue discussions with ground handlers, airports and other GSE operators about potential applications for the SFINX NB15 in daily ground handling operations.

The company did not announce any confirmed orders, airport deployments or delivery dates in its release.