Ohio Opens $2 Million Grant Program for Cleaner Airport GSE

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (Ohio EPA) is making $2 million in grant funding available to help public airports replace or repower aging diesel ground support equipment (GSE) with cleaner alternatives.

Funded through Ohio's share of the Volkswagen Diesel Mitigation Trust Fund (DMTF), the program is designed to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions, improve air quality and modernize airport infrastructure in eligible counties across the state.

"Ohio's airports connect people, businesses and communities every day," said Ohio EPA Director John Logue. "This funding will help improve air quality while strengthening the infrastructure Ohio depends on."

The Volkswagen settlement fund was established after the automaker admitted to using illegal emissions-control devices in certain diesel vehicles. Ohio has received approximately $65 million through the trust over the past decade to support projects that reduce diesel emissions through cleaner transportation technologies.

Previous DMTF investments have supported the replacement or repowering of diesel trucks, buses, ferries, tugboats, locomotives, airport GSE, forklifts and cargo-handling equipment, as well as the deployment of electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

The current funding opportunity is specifically available to public airports in 26 eligible Ohio counties. Applications are being accepted through Sept. 18 at 3 p.m.

To assist prospective applicants, Ohio EPA will host a free informational webinar on Aug. 12 at 1:30 p.m. The session will explain the application process, and a recording will be posted online for those unable to attend live.