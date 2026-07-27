Mallaghan Marks 15 Years of Supplying SkyChefs With Catering Trucks

Mallaghan is celebrating 15 years of supplying airline catering vehicles to SkyChefs, highlighting a partnership that has helped expand both companies' presence in the North American aviation market.

Since 2011, Mallaghan has delivered more than 250 catering trucks to SkyChefs, with that total expected to exceed 300 by the end of 2026. According to the companies, SkyChefs served as Mallaghan's launch customer in the U.S., helping establish the manufacturer's foothold in the American market.

The milestone coincides with SkyChefs' rollout of a refreshed brand identity across its North American and international operations.

"Our partnership with SkyChefs has been instrumental in our growth over the past 15 years, particularly in supporting our expansion into the American market," said Ronan Mallaghan, CEO of Mallaghan. "We are proud to have worked closely with an international industry leader to deliver innovative, reliable and high-quality catering solutions that meet the demands of modern aviation."

SkyChefs operates a fleet of Mallaghan catering vehicles that includes the CT2000, CT4000, CT6000, CT8000 and the electric eCT6000. The companies said SkyChefs became the first airline catering provider in North America to deploy an electric catering truck with the addition of the eCT6000.

"Our long-standing partnership with Mallaghan has been key to ensuring we can consistently deliver safe, efficient vehicles for our employees who operate them in challenging operational environments and provide high-quality services to our airline clients," said Erik Olund, CEO of SkyChefs. "Its commitment to innovation and reliability aligns closely with our own values, and together we continue to support a more sustainable future for the aviation industry."

The companies said they expect to continue expanding their partnership as demand for airline catering and ground support equipment grows alongside global air travel.