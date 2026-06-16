Oshkosh AeroTech Delivers 300th Atlas Cargo Loader to Dutch Air Force

Oshkosh AeroTech has reached a major milestone with the delivery of its 300th Atlas cargo loader, underscoring the platform’s long-standing role in military and commercial air cargo operations.

The landmark unit, an Atlas 4 cargo loader, was delivered to the 940 Squadron of the Royal Netherlands Air and Space Force at Eindhoven Air Base. Representatives from Oshkosh AeroTech joined the customer to mark the occasion, celebrating a partnership that spans more than two decades. The Dutch Air Force first introduced Atlas equipment into its fleet in 2003 and continues to operate some of those original units today.

Scott Barber, director of sales and support for Oshkosh AeroTech’s military business, said the milestone reflects the reliability and longevity customers have come to expect from the Atlas platform.

Since its introduction, the Atlas cargo loader has been adopted by military and commercial operators worldwide, with 300 units delivered to 47 customers. Designed to perform in demanding operating environments, the loaders support cargo handling operations on a wide range of aircraft, including freighters as large as the Boeing 747 Freighter.

The continued operation of early-generation Atlas loaders alongside newer models highlights the equipment’s durability and the company’s long-term support strategy. Oshkosh AeroTech provides lifecycle services including training, replacement parts, upgrades and rebuild programs aimed at extending equipment service life and simplifying maintenance.

The company offers multiple Atlas cargo loader configurations tailored to military requirements. The Atlas 4 and Atlas 5 models are designed to provide high lift capability, rapid cargo movement and straightforward operation across a variety of mission environments.

Backed by parent company Oshkosh Corporation, Oshkosh AeroTech continues to develop ground support equipment, gate systems and airport services technologies for both commercial aviation and defense customers.