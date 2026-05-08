TCR, JetBlue Sign GSE Agreement Across Three U.S. Airports

TCR has announced a strategic ground support equipment agreement with JetBlue to provide GSE services across three major U.S. airports, with additional locations already identified for future expansion.

Under the partnership, TCR will support JetBlue operations with GSE maintenance and repair services, while select equipment will move under TCR’s Full-Service Rental program at certain airports.

To support the agreement, TCR is expanding its North American footprint with an additional airside workshop at Boston Logan International Airport and new workshops at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and Orlando International Airport. Additional airports are expected to be implemented in the second half of 2026.

The partnership will support more than 500 daily turnarounds through GSE leasing and maintenance services designed to improve equipment availability, reliability and safety. TCR said the collaboration also will help JetBlue modernize and electrify its GSE fleet in the coming years by providing fleet replacement flexibility and capital expenditure efficiency.

“We are proud to support JetBlue as a trusted GSE partner in North America,” said Stephanie Rajzbaum, managing director of TCR Americas. “This partnership reflects our shared commitment to operational excellence and underscores how TCR turns operational pressure into practical, flexible, and future-ready solutions.”

For JetBlue’s ground operations, the agreement adds dedicated maintenance infrastructure at key stations while giving the airline more flexibility to manage fleet reliability, replacement cycles and future eGSE adoption.