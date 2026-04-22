Aurrigo Opens New UK Hub To Scale Autonomous Vehicle Production

Aurrigo International plc is expanding its manufacturing footprint with a new advanced manufacturing and engineering hub in Coventry, England, a move aimed at increasing production capacity for its autonomous vehicles and mobile robotics platforms.

The new 130,615-square-foot facility at Power Park is more than three times the size of the company’s current site and will serve as Aurrigo’s UK center for advanced engineering, autonomous vehicle development, high-volume manufacturing and automotive operations.

The expansion supports Aurrigo’s international hub and licensing strategy, which is designed to grow the company’s presence through local partnerships, funding and manufacturing support across Europe, the Middle East, Southeast Asia and the U.S.

Aurrigo said the site will also help fulfill its £6.28 million contract with Ultra Global for 25 autonomous guided vehicles. At full capacity, the company expects the facility could produce more than 500 autonomous vehicles annually, depending on customer demand.

CEO Prof. David Keene said the new center strengthens Aurrigo’s engineering and manufacturing capabilities while giving the company room to scale with market demand.

The site includes existing turnkey infrastructure such as IT systems, fitted offices, EV charging and manufacturing space, allowing for a faster ramp-up. It also provides room for an on-site autonomous vehicle test track to support product validation, demonstrations and development.

Chairman Andrew Cornish said the investment gives Aurrigo additional operational capacity to support current programs and future growth opportunities.

Aurrigo said the Coventry location places the company within the UK’s growing electrification and clean mobility sector and will act as the core of its international hub strategy. The company has deployed products including Auto-DollyTug, Auto-Cargo, Auto-Shuttle and Auto-SIM at 12 airports worldwide, including Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky, Schiphol, Zurich and Teesside.

Why it matters for ground handlers: As Aurrigo scales production, airports may see broader availability of autonomous baggage and cargo handling equipment designed to support ramp efficiency, labor optimization and equipment automation.