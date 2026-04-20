Mercury GSE Names Eric Davis Vice President of Operations

Mercury GSE has appointed Eric Davis as vice president of operations, adding a veteran ground support equipment leader to help scale its North American service platform.

Davis brings more than 28 years of industry experience, with a background spanning aftermarket operations, service strategy and multi-site leadership. Most recently, he served as director of global customer care at Oshkosh AeroTech, where he led a team of nearly 80 professionals supporting more than 25,000 GSE units worldwide. His work focused on service delivery, parts support and customer experience for airlines, cargo operators and ground handlers.

In his new role, Davis will oversee operational strategy across Mercury GSE’s national footprint, with responsibility for service delivery, fleet performance and expansion of its support network. The company said he will focus on strengthening field service capabilities, standardizing processes and improving response times and equipment uptime.

“Eric brings a level of operational leadership and global perspective that will immediately strengthen our ability to support customers at scale,” said Bob Travis, president of Mercury GSE. “His focus is accelerating performance across an established national operation and continuing to raise the standard for service, reliability and uptime.”

CEO Jason Gendron added that Davis’ experience building customer-focused service teams will support the company’s continued growth and operational consistency across its markets.

The appointment reflects Mercury GSE’s ongoing investment in service-led fleet management, including preventative maintenance programs, 24/7 support and a nationwide service network. Davis joins recent leadership hires in leasing and customer experience as the company continues to expand its operational capabilities.

Mercury GSE will exhibit at MRO Americas in Orlando, April 21–23.