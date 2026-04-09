Green Cubes Expands Lithium-Ion Battery Support for Robotics and Smart Logistics

Green Cubes Technology is expanding its work in robotics, automation and smart logistics, with its lithium-ion battery systems now powering automated mobile robots from USAMR.

The company said the move reflects growing demand from both established manufacturers and early-stage firms developing equipment for warehouses and production environments. Green Cubes is positioning its battery packs, chargers and fleet power management tools as a way to help robotics companies bring products to market faster while reducing engineering complexity.

According to Green Cubes, its battery systems are designed to support the uptime, durability and safety requirements of autonomous mobile robots and automated guided vehicles. The company highlighted features such as lithium iron phosphate chemistry, quick charging, swappable battery capability and battery management systems intended to support continuous operation and reduce downtime.

USAMR said the battery systems are helping support continuous operating cycles and fast battery swaps for customers running high-volume or time-sensitive applications.

Green Cubes also emphasized its engineering support, saying it works with customers to tailor battery systems to the size, power and endurance requirements of different robotic platforms.

The company plans to demonstrate its swappable battery technology during MODEX, scheduled for April 13-16 in Atlanta, where Green Cubes and USAMR will both have exhibits.

Why it matters for GSW: As automation expands in cargo, warehouse and logistics environments, battery performance, charging strategy and uptime are becoming more important across the broader ground support ecosystem too.