Power Stow Opens Experience Center, Highlights Customer Partnerships

Power Stow marked a company milestone with the launch of its new Experience Center, welcoming airline and ground handling partners to its Americas headquarters near Atlanta.

The event brought together representatives from major carriers and service providers, including American, United, Delta, Southwest, Alaska/Hawaiian, Air Canada, UPS and WFS. The gathering focused on strengthening partnerships, sharing operational insight and reinforcing a joint commitment to improving ramp performance.

The Experience Center is designed as a hands-on environment where customers can interact with Power Stow’s equipment, evaluate real-world applications and collaborate on future developments. During opening week, the company hosted both a customer event and a Safety Summit, underscoring its emphasis on safety, efficiency and operator well-being.

“Bringing our customers together in this setting was incredibly valuable,” said Henriette Holmberg Olsen, CEO of Power Stow. “Our journey has always been driven by close collaboration with the people who use our solutions every day. The Experience Center is a natural extension of that approach.”

Founded in 2003, Power Stow is a family-owned engineering and manufacturing company headquartered in Gadstrup, Denmark, with production facilities in the United States. Its Rollertrack Conveyor technology has helped position the company as a global supplier of extendable belt loader solutions for airlines, airports and ground handlers.

Ken Brown, president of Power Stow Americas, said the event reflected the company’s focus on long-term collaboration with customers and continued innovation in baggage handling.

With the new facility, Power Stow aims to deepen engagement with operators while advancing safer and more efficient ramp operations.