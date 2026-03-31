Aviramp Shortlisted for British Business Awards Innovation Honor

Aviramp has been shortlisted for the Business Innovation of the Year category at the British Business Awards, recognizing the company’s continued growth and development of step-free boarding solutions.

The Telford-based manufacturer is one of eight companies in contention for the award, which will be presented April 30 at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre.

Chief Executive Graham Corfield said the nomination reflects the company’s progress since the pandemic, with sales increasing 68 percent over the past three years and export performance rising more than tenfold since 2021. Aviramp has also more than doubled its workforce since 2022, with more than 950 ramps now in operation worldwide.

The company’s products are designed for use at remote stands, providing an alternative to stairs and ambulifts for passengers with reduced mobility. Aviramp said its recently launched ChairLifter, a solar-powered lift for mobility aids, is aimed at reducing damage to wheelchairs and scooters during air travel.

The British Business Awards, sponsored by NatWest, will bring together industry leaders and is expected to raise more than $1 million for homelessness charity Social Bite.