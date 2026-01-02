Oshkosh Airport Products to Showcase Striker Volterra Electric ARFF Vehicle at CES 2026

Oshkosh Airport Products will showcase its Striker Volterra Electric 6x6 aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicle at CES 2026, highlighting the role of electrified ARFF technology within Oshkosh Corporation’s vision for the airport of the future.

The vehicle, currently in service at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, will be displayed in the Oshkosh Corporation booth and has earned a CES Best of Innovation award in the Travel and Tourism category.

The Striker Volterra Electric ARFF reflects Oshkosh Airport Products’ focus on electrification, connected systems, and next-generation emergency response. Designed to support airport sustainability and operational goals, the vehicle enables zero-emissions operation during station entry, standby, and low-speed movement, while maintaining the performance required for ARFF response. CES attendees will see how the vehicle integrates into Oshkosh’s broader airport technology ecosystem alongside electric, autonomous, and connected ground support solutions.

Powered by a patented Oshkosh electric drivetrain paired with an internal combustion engine, the Striker Volterra Electric delivers faster acceleration than conventional ARFF vehicles while reducing firefighter exposure to diesel exhaust. Key features include a 3,000-gallon water tank, a 420-gallon foam tank, a 2,000-gpm pump, and TAK-4 independent suspension. DFW is among the first U.S. airports to deploy electric ARFF technology, underscoring the vehicle’s role in advancing modern, resilient airport operations.

At CES 2026, the Striker Volterra Electric ARFF will be presented as part of Oshkosh Corporation’s wider showcase of electrification, autonomy, and intelligent systems supporting airports, job sites, and communities of the future.