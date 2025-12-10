Brigade Electronics Earns Safety Product of the Year for Radar Predict Plus

Brigade Electronics has received the Safety Product of the Year award at Automechanika Dubai 2025 for its Radar Predict Plus collision prediction system. While widely used in commercial road fleets, the technology reflects broader advances in intelligent detection and driver-assist solutions that are increasingly influencing safety standards in aviation ground operations.

Radar Predict Plus is Brigade’s upgraded collision prediction system designed to improve protection for vulnerable road users. The system uses a combined radar and AI model to identify pedestrians, cyclists and other moving hazards with high accuracy and fewer false alerts. Although originally developed for heavy road vehicles, its capabilities mirror the type of sensing technologies now being evaluated for ground support equipment, where congested ramp environments demand reliable hazard detection and enhanced operator awareness.

The system detects slow-moving pedestrians and supports safer maneuvering during turns, a scenario that poses similar risks around GSE such as tugs, belt loaders and fuel trucks. Its single-display interface and intuitive notifications aim to keep operators informed while minimizing distraction. Compact hardware and straightforward installation support integration into existing vehicle platforms.

Brigade was also named a finalist for Innovative Product of the Year for its AI HFR Box. The unit enables operators to convert standard camera systems into AI-supported pedestrian detection tools without replacing existing hardware. The approach demonstrates a pathway for fleet operators, including those in aviation, to modernize safety features in a cost-efficient and environmentally responsible way.

Jonathan Jenkinson, International Sales and Operations Manager, said the recognition reflects the company’s ongoing work to advance intelligent safety technologies and support operators across a range of industries.