Aurrigo International Launches Licensing and Hub Program to Accelerate Global Scale-Up

Aurrigo International has introduced a new international licensing and hub program designed to support the global expansion of its autonomous and connected airport solutions.

The initiative follows the company’s recent £14.1 million fundraise, which will help scale deployment of its Auto-DollyTug, Auto-Cargo, Auto-Shuttle and Auto-Sim technologies across a wider network of airports and ground handling operators.

Under the new model, Aurrigo will work with regional partners to establish commercial collaborations or strategic agreements that provide local relationships, funding, operations and manufacturing capability. The UK-based company will contribute its intellectual property, technical expertise and operational knowhow, while partners supply working capital and market access to accelerate adoption in their regions.

Aurrigo plans to establish four principal hubs in North America, Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Europe. The locations include Cincinnati, Singapore, Malaysia, Dubai and Amsterdam, complementing the company’s global headquarters and advanced manufacturing center in Coventry. Existing subsidiaries in Singapore and North America already support customer projects and technical liaison in their respective markets. The new Middle East hub, expected to be based in Dubai, will focus on commercial development and client support across the Gulf and surrounding regions.

Most hubs will incorporate localized manufacturing and deployment partnerships, positioning vehicles closer to end markets. This approach is intended to reduce trade barriers, lower logistics costs, shorten delivery times and align with regional regulatory frameworks while maintaining Aurrigo’s centralized design and quality standards.

CEO David Keene said the initiative marks a significant progression in the company’s growth strategy. “With the completion of our £14.1 million fundraise in September, we now have the financial platform to accelerate our international expansion and rapidly increase the scale of our business. The launch of our hub strategy represents the next step in our long-term vision to become the global leader in airport automation. We believe that the combination of regional hubs, localized manufacturing and targeted investment will provide a scalable framework to capture the rapidly growing demand for automation solutions across the aviation industry.”

Keene added that the company is preparing for increased production in Coventry to meet early commercial rollout needs. This initial phase will involve a larger volume of vehicles than previously manufactured, ensuring tighter control over quality, certification and delivery schedules. These units will support key customers internationally and form the foundation for future large-scale programs and long-term service contracts.