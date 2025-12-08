Mallaghan Apprentices Win Gold at WorldSkills UK National Final

Mallaghan engineering apprentices Teagan Dorman and Odhran McCluskey have earned Gold in the Automation category at the WorldSkills UK National Final, placing them among the top young engineers in the country. The duo, who are completing their apprenticeship with global ground support equipment manufacturer Mallaghan and South West College, excelled in a competition that saw the highest number of participants to date.

Ronan Mallaghan, Chief Executive at Mallaghan, said the achievement reflects both the apprentices’ dedication and the strength of the company’s training programs. He noted that their performance underscores Mallaghan’s commitment to developing engineering talent capable of contributing to large-scale international projects.

Mallaghan’s apprenticeship program provides hands-on experience, industry-leading instruction, and opportunities to work on global GSE initiatives. Teagan was also recently shortlisted for the Department for the Economy’s Apprentice of the Year, further highlighting the caliber of emerging engineers within the organization.

Christopher Fox, Head of Engineering at Mallaghan, said the Gold medal result demonstrates the apprentices’ talent and the support they receive throughout their training. He emphasized the company’s focus on developing skilled engineers who can contribute to Mallaghan’s continued success.

Mallaghan equipment is in service with airlines and service providers worldwide, and its products support ground handling operations in more than 100 countries.