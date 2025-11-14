Jettainer Adopts Trackonomy IoT Technology for Global ULD Fleet

Jettainer has selected Trackonomy’s next-generation IoT tracking technology to enhance real-time visibility across its global ULD fleet. The companies have formed a long-term partnership designed to modernize ULD monitoring with a hybrid approach that reduces blind spots, improves equipment recovery, and supports more efficient fleet utilization.

Traditional tracking tools rely heavily on fixed reader infrastructure at airports, which can limit visibility across the supply chain. Trackonomy’s solution combines LoRa and BLE readers at major stations with cellular-enabled devices that act as mobile readers. Using meshing technology, these units create a dynamic, self-expanding network that improves coverage and accuracy.

With deeper data on ULD dwell times and movements, Jettainer expects to reduce search efforts, speed up the recovery of misplaced units, and generate new operational insights to support fleet and lifecycle optimization.

“Tracking has become a critical factor in air cargo operations to monitor and control supply chains and respond proactively to irregularities,” said Dr. Jan-Wilhelm Breithaupt, CEO of Jettainer. “The integration of cellular connectivity and meshing technology marks a significant step forward. Together with Trackonomy, we are driving innovation in ULD tracking to deliver more transparency, efficiency, and intelligence to our customers.”

Erik Volkerink, CEO of Trackonomy, noted the scale of the company’s platform and its expanding role across logistics. “Based on signed contracts, our technology will soon power more than 200 million reusable transportation items, including close to 20% of all ULDs worldwide,” he said. “Collaborations with forward-thinking partners like Jettainer are key to realizing that vision.”

The partnership supports Jettainer’s broader strategy to strengthen its digital capabilities and position the company as a technology-driven partner for airlines and cargo operators worldwide.