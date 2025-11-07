Punta Cana International Airport Adds Oshkosh Striker 6x6 ARFF Vehicle

Punta Cana International Airport (PUJ) has taken delivery of a new Oshkosh Striker 6x6 aircraft rescue and firefighting (ARFF) vehicle, expanding its Oshkosh-equipped emergency response fleet.

The Dominican Republic gateway, one of the Caribbean’s busiest airports, serves millions of international passengers each year. Its ARFF fleet is composed entirely of Oshkosh vehicles, along with several Pierce mini pumpers supporting emergency operations on and around airport property.

According to Oshkosh Airport Products, the Striker 6x6 was selected to help the airport respond to a range of emergency scenarios, including extreme weather events.

Key vehicle features include TAK-4 independent suspension, a 3,000-gallon water tank, 420-gallon foam capacity, roof and bumper turrets with discharge rates up to 1,250 gallons per minute, dual-agent capability with 550 pounds of dry chemical, and a 10 kW generator. The vehicle also incorporates the Oshkosh Eco-EFP foam system designed to support environmentally responsible foam testing and deployment.

The unit was delivered and commissioned in September 2025. Oshkosh Airport Products reports its field service specialists provided on-site operator and maintenance training during the handover.