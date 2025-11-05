Wireless Charging Provider WiTricity Expands EV Solutions for Airport Ground Operations

WiTricity, a global provider of wireless electric vehicle (EV) charging technology, has introduced new solutions to support safer, more efficient, and more sustainable airport ground operations. The company’s technology, backed by more than 1,300 patents and involvement in international wireless charging standards, is now being deployed to help airports electrify utility fleets and streamline daily activity.

WiTricity’s MR/1 900W wireless charging system is designed for airport ground support equipment, including golf carts and utility vehicles, and offers several operational benefits:

• Safety and reliability: Eliminates cable- and connector-related hazards.

• Automatic charging: Charges whenever vehicles park, supporting maximum uptime.

• All-weather performance: IP-rated, FCC-certified, tested by multiple OEMs, and operable in snow, ice, mud, and debris.

• Reduced maintenance: No moving parts, lowering upkeep needs.

• Flexible design: A common Power Hub and Receiver works across vehicle types, battery chemistries, and suspension designs.

“The importance of safety, reliability, and overall operating costs is well understood in airport environments,” said Joe Benz, CEO of WiTricity. “Our wireless charging technology helps address these needs by improving operational efficiency and reducing maintenance demands while eliminating downtime and safety concerns associated with plug-in systems.”

The MR/1 system is designed for quick installation and can charge vehicles as fast as—or faster than—traditional plug-in equipment. Automated start/stop functionality supports efficient charging without driver interaction.

WiTricity also offers solutions to support broader EV planning at airports, including 11 kW systems for passenger vehicles and light trucks and 75 kW modular systems, scalable to 450 kW, for larger electric fleets.

By integrating wireless charging into ground operations, airports can improve operational efficiency, enhance safety, and reduce total cost of ownership across utility and passenger-facing EV infrastructure.