Cyngn's DriveMod Tugger Deployments Support Automation, Efficiency Improvements

Cyngn is expanding the use of its DriveMod Tugger autonomous vehicles across U.S. manufacturing sites, following recent deployments at G&J Pepsi, U.S. Continental, and Coats.

At G&J Pepsi — the largest independent Pepsi bottler in the U.S. — the DriveMod Tugger has been integrated into material-handling operations at a 77,000-square-foot facility. The company cited labor availability and scaling needs as key drivers for adopting autonomous solutions.

U.S. Continental, which previously relied on about 200 weekly forklift trips to move pallets between two buildings, has automated that function using the DriveMod Tugger. According to the company, the change has delivered a four-fold increase in operational efficiency.

Coats has deployed the system at its 150,000-square-foot site in La Vergne, Tennessee, to move wheel-service components between production lines. The company estimates the automation has freed more than 500 labor hours.

Cyngn leadership said the recent projects reflect increasing demand for scalable autonomous material-handling technologies in industrial environments.