Oshkosh AeroTech Puts Vision for the Airport of the Future at the Center of GSE Expo 2025

Oshkosh AeroTech used the stage of the International GSE Expo 2025 this week to do more than showcase equipment. The company laid out a strategy for how it intends to help airports, handlers, and militaries transition to what President Ranjit Nair repeatedly called the “airport of the future," an operating environment that is safer, more sustainable, more connected, and increasingly autonomous.

“This event isn’t just about what we’re selling today, it’s about tomorrow,” Nair told attendees during a booth presentation on the show’s opening day. “The airport of the future will be zero-emission, digitally enabled, and increasingly autonomous. From electrification and intelligent diagnostics to autonomy, we’re investing millions to make the airport ramp safer and more productive.”

Building the airport of the future

Oshkosh AeroTech is organizing its long-term strategy around what it calls the three pillars of the airport of the future.

Electrification – Expanding the company’s portfolio of zero-emission equipment, including tractors, loaders, towbarless vehicles, and support systems. Autonomy – Developing driverless solutions such as autonomous baggage tractors and ramp vehicles, with support from Oshkosh engineering arm Pratt Miller. Intelligence – Leveraging digital platforms like iOPS® to provide predictive maintenance alerts, usage data, and real-time fleet health monitoring for more efficient operations.

“These pillars aren’t abstract ideas, they’re guiding the investments we’re making and the products you see here on the floor,” Nair said.

Backing from a larger parent

Nair credited the company’s accelerated progress to its relatively new parent, Oshkosh Corporation, which acquired AeroTech in 2023. With that acquisition, he said, came both capital investment and access to advanced engineering capabilities from across Oshkosh’s fire, defense, construction, and refuse vehicle segments.

One standout example is Pratt Miller, an Oshkosh-owned engineering arm specializing in automation and autonomy. Together with Pratt Miller, Oshkosh AeroTech has developed a fully autonomous GSE demonstrator that drew significant attention on the Expo floor. The technology, already featured in an NBC report, highlights how driverless equipment can improve both safety and aircraft turn times.

“Our parent company has brought an army of folks who understand connectivity and automation,” Nair explained. “That capability is allowing us to take our products and performance to the next level. It’s not just about AeroTech, it’s about leveraging expertise across the entire Oshkosh family to accelerate innovation.”

Customer-driven development

A recurring theme of Nair’s remarks was the company’s focus on listening to customers and responding to their operational pain points.

The updated Tempest-i Deicer, introduced at the Expo, is a case in point. Originally launched as a full-size unit, the new version was refined for tighter ramp spaces, intuitive controls, and greater productivity. “We can come out with a design, but it’s our customers’ input that helps us refine it into something more efficient and easier to operate,” Nair said.

The AmpCart Towable Charging Platform followed a similar trajectory. When operators highlighted challenges with limited ramp power availability, AeroTech developed the diesel-powered AmpCart to provide supplemental charging capacity. At the Expo, the company revealed a new battery-powered version that answers both the infrastructure and sustainability demands customers face today.

“This is how we approach innovation - build, listen, adapt, and deliver,” Nair added.

Services beyond equipment

While equipment is the most visible aspect of Oshkosh AeroTech’s offering, Nair reminded Expo attendees that the company is also a significant services provider. The business is organized around three divisions - ground support equipment, gate systems, and airport services - each represented at the show by its vice president.

From passenger boarding bridge maintenance to military ground systems support, the company provides lifecycle services designed to help customers manage complexity. “We’re not just a manufacturer, we’re a partner in operations,” Nair said. “Our ability to deliver comprehensive services ensures customers can focus on their mission while we keep their equipment and operations running reliably.”

Military and allied demand

Beyond commercial aviation, AeroTech highlighted its work with the U.S. military and allied defense customers. The AgileAir Cart, a combination air and power cart, was designed specifically with U.S. Air Force readiness objectives in mind and is now attracting interest from allied nations as well.

“Just like on the commercial side, we engaged closely with our military customers to understand their requirements,” Nair said. “AgileAir reflects their direct feedback and will play an important role in ensuring fleet readiness wherever it’s deployed.”

Equipment highlights

After spending much of the show’s first day talking about vision and strategy, AeroTech also provided a closer look at the equipment lineup it believes will help realize that future. Among the highlights:

B80 Electric Tractor – A fully electric version of a proven ramp tractor.

B950 Electric Tractor – Known internally as “the Beast,” this heavy-duty workhorse combines power with an all-electric drivetrain.

LEKTRO 88i Towbarless Tow Vehicle – An all-electric, highly maneuverable option for both ramp and hangar operations.

Ranger Electric Cargo Loader – A zero-emission loader featuring advanced onboard and remote diagnostics.

Tempest-i Deicing Simulator – A training tool that mirrors the functionality of the full-size Tempest-i, enhancing skill retention and safety.

Autonomous GSE Demonstrator – Developed with Pratt Miller, showcasing the future of ramp automation.

Each of these products is positioned as part of a continuum, moving operators from today’s incremental improvements toward the more connected, autonomous ramp of the future.

A passion for aviation

For Nair, however, the story is not only about equipment and technology. He emphasized the people behind the innovations, introducing his leadership team at the booth and highlighting their role in delivering results for customers.

“You’ll see the passion we have for the aviation industry in every product here,” he said. “We’re proud to partner with airports, airlines, handlers, and militaries to deliver sustainable, intelligent solutions that prepare us all for the airport of the future.”