Ingenext Electrifies Ground Support Equipment Using Repurposed EV Motors

A new approach to electrifying aviation ground support equipment (GSE) is creating a buzz at the International GSE Expo this week in Las Vegas. Canadian engineering firm Ingenext and U.S.-based distributor True North GSE are teaming up to retrofit baggage tractors, belt loaders and other airport vehicles using salvaged electric vehicle (EV) components, giving both the GSE and the EV motors a second life.

Ingenext, founded by longtime EV specialist Guillaume Andre, has built its reputation on recycling and repurposing EV technology. “I’ve been in the EV market for more than 10 years,” Andre explained. “We started out repairing EVs and doing conversion projects. When we saw that the existing options on the market weren’t always a good fit for ground handlers, we began engineering kits to electrify baggage tractors using Chevy Bolt components. It just made sense to reuse these reliable parts.”

The company sources Chevy Bolt and Tesla motors and batteries from salvage auctions, where many vehicles are written off after minor accidents despite having virtually new powertrains. By reusing these components, Ingenext reduces landfill waste while providing airports with a cost-effective path to electrification.

Familiarity and performance benefits

For operators, the shift is designed to be seamless. “The operator interface stays the same,” said Anthony Marafino, president of True North GSE. “That means the steering, braking and controls are exactly what drivers are used to. Maintenance teams also benefit because the original axles and braking systems remain in place. It’s a smooth transition that avoids retraining staff or stocking new parts.”

Performance, however, improves significantly. The converted equipment delivers higher torque and longer run times than either traditional gasoline-powered tractors or some newer electric alternatives. “Using automotive-grade batteries, you can run up to five days on a single charge, compared to five to eight hours with a tank of gas,” Marafino said. “It’s cleaner, quieter and much safer for operators who no longer deal with fumes in enclosed cabs.”

Reliability of repurposed EV parts

One concern operators often raise is reliability, but Andre says the numbers speak for themselves. “EV motors can easily run for a million kilometers, and Chevy Bolt batteries are designed for 500,000 kilometers,” he said. “The parts we buy are almost new, often just one or two years old because of recall replacements. We test every battery fully before installation. It’s a very reliable solution.”

The modular kits Ingenext are developing currently support baggage tractors such as the Tug MA50, belt loaders including the Tug 660, and water belt loaders. Pushback tractors are also under consideration. The goal is to make the kits adaptable across most major GSE models in use today.

Meeting market needs

The retrofit approach is gaining traction among operators looking for affordable ways to meet sustainability targets. “A lot of ground handlers and airlines have electric initiatives, and this gives them a cost-effective way to achieve those goals,” Marafino said. “Some operators are still hesitant about electric, but once you explain the lower maintenance, longer run time and improved safety, they see the long-term benefits.”

Ingenext has even developed a system to allow lithium-ion batteries to charge on older lead-acid chargers still common at many airports, easing the infrastructure challenge.

Giving EVs a second life

What makes Ingenext’s approach unique, according to Andre, is the focus on sustainability at both ends. “We’re not just electrifying GSE. We’re giving EV parts a second life,” he said. “Instead of sending salvaged cars to the scrapyard, we reuse their most valuable components. That lowers costs, reduces waste and helps airports electrify faster.”

With the aviation industry under pressure to cut emissions and electrify ground operations, this circular solution may prove to be an appealing path forward. By combining proven EV technology with the durability of existing GSE, Ingenext and True North GSE are positioning their retrofit kits as a bridge between legacy fleets and a more sustainable future.