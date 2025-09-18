Mercury GSE Showcases Expanding Fleet and Veteran Tribute at International GSE Expo

Mercury GSE, a leading ground support equipment (GSE) leasing provider, is arriving at this week’s International GSE Expo in Las Vegas with an ambitious showcase across multiple partner booths and a clear message: the company is investing heavily in new equipment, honoring veterans, and setting itself apart through service.

Unlike many exhibitors, Mercury GSE will not display equipment in its own booth. Instead, the company is taking what Vice President Paul Kersh described as a “two-pronged approach,” leveraging its partnerships with top OEMs to highlight new additions to its fleet on the show floor.

Veteran tribute on display

One of the centerpiece displays will be an Oshkosh B250, branded with a special motif honoring U.S. military veterans. The unit will be featured at the Stertil-Koni booth, where it will be lifted for demonstration.

“We have a number of veterans who work for us, and many will be at the show,” said Kersh. “We wanted to recognize that commitment. You’ll see the branding not only on the unit, but also on giveaway shirts, pins, and patches.”

The tribute is not limited to the Expo. Mercury plans to continue rolling out units with the veteran-themed branding into the field, including activations around Veterans Day.

Expanding into electric GSE

Mercury GSE is also making a significant move into electric equipment. Among the highlights is the Electro 88i, which debuted at the Oshkosh Air Show in Wisconsin earlier this summer.

“It’s new to our fleet and represents a step forward in electrification for us,” Kersh noted. “We’ve been cautious, focusing only on the best equipment when the demand is there. But this is the right time and the right unit.”

The company has also acquired an L891 tow tractor, which will play a central role at NBAA in Henderson, Nevada, later this fall, towing aircraft on the ramp. “It’s another example of how we’re adding capability in electric without overextending,” Kersh said.

Mercury’s cautious but deliberate expansion into electric aligns with growing demand across the industry while maintaining the company’s reputation for quality and reliability.

More new units

Alongside the veteran-themed Oshkosh and the new electric additions, Mercury GSE is debuting several other units. At the Wilcox booth, the company is showcasing the brand-new Wilcox 33330 air start, a model Kersh described as “incredibly popular, so much so that we can’t keep them in stock.”

Also new is the Ramp Runner, another electric unit that represents a first for Mercury. “This is brand new for us,” Kersh said. “We’ve never had this before, and we believe it represents the best of the best in electric ramp equipment.”

Kersh added that many of these units are being delivered straight from the manufacturer to the Expo. “Our logistics team is going to be very busy picking them up right after the show,” he said with a laugh.

Differentiating through service

While equipment is central to Mercury’s offering, Kersh emphasized that service is what truly differentiates the company from competitors. “When you lease equipment from us, you’re not on your own,” he explained. “We provide 24/7 support and have traveling technicians who fly across the country to keep our customers running.”

Mercury technicians are dispatched regularly to major airports, including recent assignments to JFK, Louisville for UPS, and even Anchorage, Alaska. “We know that if a cargo loader goes down, there’s a lot of money on the line,” Kersh said. “Our team will get on a plane at 6 a.m. if that’s what it takes.”

Growing visibility and market reach

Mercury is entering the Expo on a high note, having recently signed a master lease agreement with Menzies Aviation, the world’s largest ground handler. The agreement simplifies access to Mercury’s fleet for Menzies stations worldwide and underscores the company’s growing role in the global GSE leasing market.

Kersh noted that Mercury’s visibility ahead of the show is already strong. “We’re currently ranked third out of 236 exhibitors in terms of online views,” he said. “We’re proud of that, and we’ve invested heavily to make sure we’re visible and connected this week.”

Trusted by industry leaders

Mercury counts UPS, Boeing, Delta, JetBlue, and Alaska Airlines among its key customers and claims one of the youngest fleets in the industry. “We’re trusted by the biggest players in every vertical - MROs, FBOs, airlines, and cargo operators,” Kersh said. “That’s why customers can trust us to deliver as well.”

As the Expo gets underway, Mercury is positioning itself not only as a leasing company but as a service partner with deep industry relationships, a rapidly modernizing fleet, and a commitment to meeting customers wherever they are.

“We really want people to see that we’re different,” Kersh said. “It’s not just about the equipment, it’s about the team that supports it.”