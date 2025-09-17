Waev Inc. Showcases Flagship Electric GSE Solutions at GSE Expo

At this year’s International GSE Expo in Las Vegas, Waev Inc.’s Chief Revenue Officer, Luke Mulvaney, underscored the company’s growing role in helping the aviation industry electrify ground support operations.

With a portfolio of utility vehicles, people movers, and baggage and cargo tractors, Waev says it can replace nearly half of the conventional fleet currently operating at airports.

“GSE is one of our strategic markets, and that’s why we’re here,” Mulvaney explained. “Tiger is really our flagship solution for this space. You see bag and cargo tractors on every single airport ramp, and our Tiger lineup is proving that electrification works reliably at scale.”

Expanding beyond the obvious GSE categories

While the industry often focuses on tow tractors and belt loaders in electrification conversations, Mulvaney pointed to a large number of pickup trucks, vans, cars, and utility vehicles that still dominate the ramp.

“These vehicles are built for highways, which means they’re overpowered and expensive for the airport environment,” he said. “Our products are designed specifically for the ramp, they don’t need to go over 50 miles per hour, and they provide a true path to sustainability by replacing vehicles many people don’t even think of as GSE.”

Waev’s current portfolio includes Taylor-Dunn utility vehicles, GEM street-legal electric shuttles, and the Tiger baggage tractor line. Each brand has deep roots in electric mobility; Taylor-Dunn has been operating for more than 75 years, GEM since 1998, and Tiger since the early 1980s.

After acquiring these brands from Polaris four years ago, Waev refocused Tiger squarely on GSE and introduced lithium-ion technology across the range. “Since relaunching Tiger, we’ve seen 5x growth,” Mulvaney said.

Charging flexibility as a market advantage

One of the key differentiators, Mulvaney noted, is Waev’s focus on charging flexibility. “We’ve never met a lithium-ion charger we couldn’t work with,” he said. “Because we own the proprietary brains of our batteries, we can make our vehicles compatible with virtually any lithium-ion capable charger, solving one of the biggest pain points airports face.”

Waev vehicles can charge on standard 110V outlets, 240V infrastructure, and public charging stations, providing flexibility across airports at different stages of electrification.

“Lithium-ion lasts about three and a half times longer than alternatives,” Mulvaney added. “Our batteries carry warranties of up to seven years, perform in extreme cold, and ultimately lower total cost of ownership for operators.”

Supporting industry-wide sustainability goals

Mulvaney highlighted how Waev is working with major handlers and airlines to meet corporate sustainability targets. “Airports don’t always have a perfect plan when mandates come down to electrify, and that’s where we help bridge the gap,” he said. “We’ve partnered with Menzies Aviation, for example, to roll out electrification across their global footprint. We solve charging issues as they come up so they can hit their goals.”

Waev continues to offer gas, diesel, and LPG options for customers not yet ready to switch, but Mulvaney believes the market’s momentum is undeniable.

“Four years ago, conversations were very different. Today, it’s no longer about whether operators want to go electric, it’s about how it works and how it charges,” he said. “Adoption is accelerating, and our role is to ensure these solutions deliver on performance while removing the barriers to transition.”

Raising awareness at GSE Expo

For Waev, exhibiting at the International GSE Expo is about more than just product display. “We’re here to raise awareness of what we’ve already achieved and to show operators that if they need to go electric, they should talk to us,” Mulvaney said. “Tiger is making a name for itself, and customers are coming to us after hearing about its success in the field.”

By positioning itself as both a product provider and a problem-solving partner, Waev aims to become a central player in the next phase of ramp electrification.

“We don’t push solutions just to push them,” Mulvaney concluded. “If the vehicle can’t do the job, we’ll fix it. But we’re confident we can help the industry take a big step forward in electrification.”