StanCraft Jet Center awarded Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) fueling contract

March 9, 2026 Coeur d’Alene, Idaho — StanCraft Jet Center has been awarded a fueling contract by the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA), reinforcing the company’s commitment to delivering mission-ready fueling support for wildfire response and military aircraft operations.

While the DLA contract authorizes fuel services for U.S. military and Department of Defense aircraft, StanCraft Jet Center is uniquely positioned to serve as the fueling partner for wildfire response aircraft operating throughout the Pacific Northwest. From large air tankers to lead planes, rotorcraft, and command aircraft, StanCraft Jet Center provides rapid-turn fueling and dependable ground support during peak fire season when every minute counts.

Supported by World Fuel Services' (World Fuel) established fuel supply and quality assurance programs, StanCraft Jet Center is fully equipped to support a wide range of military aircraft fueling needs - including fighter jets, transport aircraft, rotorcraft, training aircraft, and government-chartered operations. The team adheres to strict federal quality control standards, fuel handling procedures, safety compliance measures, and documentation requirements to ensure seamless DLA-authorized transactions.

Read the entire press release here