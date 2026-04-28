Aurrigo International Names Mark Gower Director Of Global Airport Operations

Aurrigo International has appointed aviation operations veteran Mark Gower as director of global airport operations, a newly created non-board role designed to support the company’s move from airport trials to scaled commercial deployments.

Gower brings more than 25 years of experience leading safety-critical aviation operations. He most recently served as managing director of Gatwick Ground Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of British Airways, where he helped grow the business from 340 employees to more than 1,200 at one of the U.K.’s busiest airports.

He previously held senior leadership roles at Aviator Airport Alliance, overseeing operations involving approximately 8,000 employees across five U.K. locations. His background includes regulated airport environments, large-scale operational management and profit-and-loss responsibility.

“Aurrigo has already made strong progress in getting its technology into live airport operations,” Gower said. “I’m joining at a point where there’s a clear opportunity to build consistency and scale from that foundation, and I’m looking forward to being part of that next stage of the journey.”

The appointment comes as Aurrigo continues to expand production of its autonomous airport vehicles, including Auto-DollyTug, Auto-Cargo and Auto-Shuttle, at its new 130,615-square-foot manufacturing hub on Power Park in Coventry. The site, which is more than three times the size of the company’s previous facility, will support advanced engineering, autonomous vehicle development, high-volume manufacturing and customer demonstrations.

The facility also includes EV charging infrastructure, manufacturing space and room for an on-site autonomous vehicle test track, allowing Aurrigo to conduct in-house validation and accelerate development cycles.

Prof. David Keene MBE, CEO of Aurrigo International, said Gower’s experience in large-scale airport operations will support the company as it works toward a more structured and scalable deployment model.