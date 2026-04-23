Norse Atlantic Airways Renews ULD Management Deal With Jettainer

Norse Atlantic Airways has extended its ULD management partnership with Jettainer ahead of schedule, continuing an agreement that has been in place since the carrier launched operations in 2022.

Under the renewed deal, Jettainer will continue managing the airline’s fleet of containers and pallets to support its long-haul network. The arrangement includes a flexible fleet concept tailored to Norse Atlantic’s operational needs, with oversight supported by Jettainer’s JettwareNG platform.

Norse Atlantic operates Boeing 787 aircraft on long-haul routes linking Europe with destinations in the United States, Africa and Asia. Because the airline adjusts capacity based on seasonal demand, flexibility remains a key part of the partnership.

Jettainer said its platform provides visibility into station inventory, ULD history, movement tracking and KPI reporting, helping support availability across the network.

In a statement, Thom-Arne Norheim, chief operational officer at Norse Atlantic Airways, said Jettainer has provided reliable and flexible support since the start of the partnership and that the close coordination and transparent fleet monitoring give the airline stability in a dynamic operating environment.

Jettainer CEO Dr. Jan-Wilhelm Breithaupt said the early renewal reflects the strength of the partnership and noted that transparency and ongoing performance monitoring are especially important in a highly seasonal operating environment.