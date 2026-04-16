Guinault Expands Asia Footprint With Five-Year SATS Deal in Singapore

Guinault has signed a five-year contract with SATS to supply ground support equipment at Singapore Changi Airport, strengthening its presence in Asia and supporting fleet modernization at one of the world’s busiest hubs.

Announced during the Ground Handling International Asia exhibition in Singapore, the agreement covers the supply, installation, testing and commissioning of ground power units, air start units and air conditioning units for SATS’ operations at Changi.

The contract is part of a broader SATS investment program valued at more than SGD 250 million to renew and expand its ground handling and cargo infrastructure. Guinault is among several partners contributing to an order of more than 200 motorized GSE units aimed at supporting continued passenger and cargo growth.

The new equipment is designed to improve operational performance while supporting SATS’ decarbonization goals. Guinault said the units will help reduce emissions, increase reliability and availability, and enhance safety for ramp personnel and passengers, while also supporting more efficient aircraft turnarounds.

The investment comes as Changi prepares for long-term traffic growth, including the planned development of Terminal 5 and the Changi East expansion.

Guinault CEO Lionel Clermont said the agreement reflects continued confidence in the company’s equipment and its ability to support large international hubs transitioning to more sustainable and efficient operations.

The Singapore deployment is also expected to serve as a reference project across SATS’ global network, which spans 27 countries, supporting broader standardization and fleet optimization efforts.

For ground handlers, the scale of the rollout highlights how major hubs are pairing fleet renewal with electrification and digital upgrades to improve turnaround performance and meet tightening emissions targets.