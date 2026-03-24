SITA Launches Predictive Baggage Analytics Tool to Flag Disruptions Earlier

Airlines, airports and ground handlers can identify potential baggage disruptions earlier with the launch of SITA Bag Radar, a cloud-based analytics platform designed to turn operational baggage data into predictive insights.

The solution aggregates data from across the baggage journey and applies historical analysis, real-time monitoring and AI-driven insights to highlight risks such as missed connections, mishandled bags and operational bottlenecks before they escalate.

Baggage mishandling remains a persistent operational and customer service challenge, but much of the data needed to prevent disruptions already exists across airline and airport systems. SITA Bag Radar brings these data streams together into a single analytics environment, providing greater visibility across operations.

According to Nicole Hogg, SITA’s director of baggage, the platform is designed to shift baggage management from reactive to proactive by enabling earlier intervention when risks emerge.

The system connects with existing infrastructure, including baggage information messages, WorldTracer, baggage reconciliation systems and departure control systems, while also supporting selected third-party integrations. Data is presented through browser-based dashboards that give operations teams a real-time view of performance and emerging issues.

By identifying risks earlier, operators can take action to reduce mishandled bags, improve efficiency and limit associated handling and compensation costs. The platform can be deployed at individual stations or across entire networks, with the ability to scale from historical analytics to real-time and predictive capabilities.

For ground handlers, earlier visibility into baggage flow and potential disruptions can support tighter turnaround coordination, reduce rehandling and help maintain service levels during peak operating periods.